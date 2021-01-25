Fund sanction, vacancy fill-up in focus ahead of school reopening on Feb. 1

KHAMMAM

25 January 2021 23:52 IST

Students of classes IX, X can attend school with written consent of parents

As offline classes for students of classes IX and X are slated to begin in all schools from February 1, the demands for sanction of adequate funds to all State-run educational institutions and filling up of vacancies in schools/hostels are gaining momentum.

School education authorities have finalised arrangements to restart classroom teaching for students of classes IX and X for the first time in the current academic year (2020-21) as per the prescribed COVID-19 safety precautions. Interested students will be allowed to attend the classes from February 1 with written consent of their parents.

Online classes will be run simultaneously through digital platforms, sources said.

The present academic year got off to a delayed start in the form of online instruction in September, 2020, on account of the pandemic.

As per the academic calendar, the last working day is May 26, 2021. SSC examinations will be held from May 17 to 26.

Schools will remain closed from May 27 to June 13 for summer vacation, sources said.

The action plan prepared by the authorities envisages child health plans and school management committee meetings to ensure proper sanitation and implementation of COVID-19 protocols.

Meanwhile, the Progressive Democratic Students Union and various other student unions have reiterated their demand for allocation of ₹1 lakh to each State-run school/residential educational institution for carrying out necessary repairs of the buildings and ensuring drinking water and other basic amenities to students.

Longpending demands of the student unions pertaining to appointment of regular mandal educational officers and filling up of the vacancies of teaching and non-teaching staff resurfaced ahead of the scheduled reopening of schools.