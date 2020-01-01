Fund crunch hits Wyra municipality

The Wyra municipality continues to grapple with fund crunch even as its maiden civic polls are just round the corner.

The civic body came into existence in 2018, following the upgradation of the then Wyra Gram Panchayat into a municipality comprising a total of 20 wards.

Ever since its inception, the Wyra municipality is struggling to clear the outstanding power bill arrears, which mounted to a whopping around ₹2.50 crore, sources said.

When Wyra was a Gram Panchayat, it owed ₹2.14 crore electricity bill arrears to the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL). The power bill dues largely remained unpaid even after its upgradation into municipality. As the total outstanding power bill dues further escalated, the TSNPDCL reportedly snapped power supply to the municipal office building in Wyra town on Tuesday night.

The action followed a series of reminders sent by the TSNPDCL officials concerned to the civic body staff to clear the pending electricity arrears without further delay.

Stung by the disconnection of power supply to the municipal office, the civic officials concerned reportedly approached the TSNPDCL authorities and sought some time to clear all the outstanding electricity bill dues, sources said.

Following the intervention of higher-ups, the power supply was restored to the office building on Wednesday morning, much to the relief of the municipal staff on New Year’s day.