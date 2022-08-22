‘Full of lies, meaningless charges’: TRS leaders react to Amit Shah’s diatribe

Telangana Minister Koppula Eshwar calls Union Home Minister’s speech ‘dull’

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 22, 2022 00:10 IST

Minister for SC Development K. Eshwar | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Telangana Rasthra Samithi (TRS) has alleged that Union Minister and BJP bigwig Amit Shah’s address in Munugode on Sunday was full of lies and meaningless charges and that he had evaded core issues of Telangana such as its share in Krishna waters and promises made in the bifurcation Act.

Reacting to Mr. Shah’s speech, Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy said at Suryapet that it was more like Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar speaking through Mr. Shah as it lacked decency and facts, which was beneath the stature of a Union Home Minister. Except for discussing votes and seats, he did not give any impression that it was the second most powerful leader of the party ruling the country who was speaking.

People of Munugode were expecting Mr. Shah to make some promises to the constituency and the State but the leader spoke only against the TRS and nothing for the people, Mr. Jagadish Reddy said. The Munugode meeting had made it clear that the time was ripe to “fix the meter” for that party as its second most powerful leader did not even clarify on the provisions of the Electricity Amendment Bill.

In his reaction, Minister for SC Development K. Eshwar observed that the hopes of BJP ranks were let down by Mr. Shah’s dull speech. In a statement, he said Mr. Shah finished his speech in just 15 minutes and left. He stated that Mr. Shah’s efforts would prove futile and claimed that the people of Munugode were firmly behind TRS this time.

