Full-fledged budget likely next month

The State government has decided to take adequate care in the preparation of the full-fledged budget keeping in view the reports of economic slowdown reported from different sectors.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the officials concerned to ensure that the decline in the State’s revenue on account of the slowdown is kept in mind while preparing the budget estimates.

The Chief Minister, at a review meeting with senior officials of Finance Department, wanted them to make sure that the budget is prepared in line with the factual situation and also keeping in view the revenue receipts and expenditure in key sectors.

Priority should be accorded to people’s welfare and agriculture sector and at the same time, efforts should be made to ensure that other sectors are also given their due, he said. The exercise relating to budget presentation started recently as the State government had introduced Vote on Account budget in March last in view of the elections to the Lok Sabha.

The Chief Minister said the government is prepared to introduce the full-fledged budget soon, likely to be next month. The exercise is likely to continue on Tuesday too and the Chief Minister said once the State’s annual financial statement is given final shape, the government would take the consent of the Council of Ministers, following which it would be introduced in the Legislature.