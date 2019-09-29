Full-fledged AIIMS Bibinagar by 2022: Minister

The newly-inaugurated All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Bibinagar, that started its first academic year a month ago, will start serving people with all facilities by 2022, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey said on Saturday.

Out-patient services, however, will be started on December 25, on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, he said.

Visiting AIIMS Bibinagar on Saturday, the Minister participated in an elaborate review with staff and Collector Anita Ramachandran on the facility’s allocated budget, infrastructure, hospital development and pending civil work.

He enquired about the demographic profile of Bibinagar, river Musi that passes through here and water-borne-diseases in the district.

While the AIIMS got a sanction for 750-bed capacity with ₹1,028 crore as the outlay, Mr. Choubey said tender process should be accelerated, and expansion of the project to another 200 acres through land acquisition should also be done.

The Minister also instructed the officials to set up a solar and a water treatment plant on the premises, and asked Ms. Ramachandran to forward proposals to the Centre to enable sanction of Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme for Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri.

The Collector, explaining to the Minister, added that the Centre sanctioned Mother & Child Hospital for the district is yet to be constructed in the five-acre land available here. For lack of appointments, it is currently functioning at the Bhongir Area Hospital, she said.

Ms. Ramachandran also requested that AIIMS Bibinagar be upgraded to 1,000-bed capacity.

Mr. Choubey along with in-charge director of AIIMS Bibinagar Sarman Singh, participated with officials in planting saplings on the premises, and later interacted with the first batch of MBBS students.

Officials of AIIMS, Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences, local legislator P. Sekhar Reddy and Bibinagar gram sarpanch Bhagya Lakshmi were present.