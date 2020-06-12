Fulfil poll promises for Kodangal, KTR tells officials

HYDERABAD

12 June 2020 23:56 IST

Minister holds review on his adopted constituency

Minister for Municipal Administration, IT and Industries K. T. Rama Rao has instructed the officials to complete the works pertaining to his promises made to his adopted Assembly constituency, Kodangal, within three months.

At a review meeting held here on Friday on the development of Kodangal constituency with Ministers, local legislator and officials, he stated that he would visit the constituency in September to find the status of his promises made to Kodangal. The Municipal Administration, IT and Industries Minister reviewed the progress of works pertaining to the poll promises made there.

Ministers P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, V. Srinivas Goud, Kodangal MLA P. Narender Reddy, Managing Director of TSRTC Sunil Sharma, Engineer-in-Chief of Mission Bhagiratha B. Krupakar Reddy, District Collectors of Vikarabad and Narayanpet Pausumi Basu and D. Hari Chandana and others attended the meeting. On the plea of establishing Kosigi bus depot, Mr. Sunil Sharma said although the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) had no plans of opening new depots, it would be opened at Kosigi.

Mr. Rama Rao told the officials to speed up development works taken up with ₹50 crore in Kosigi and Kodangal municipalities. The Minister asked Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy to ensure speedy completion of construction of degree college with ₹4 crore and residential school with ₹5 crore.

50-bed hospitals

He discussed with the two District Collectors establishment of two 50-bed hospitals at Kosigi and Kodangal.

On Mission Bhagiratha works, it was explained that works were nearing completion in all mandals of the constituency and the intra-village works were also in progress.

The Minister told the officials to speed up mini tank bund works taken up with ₹8 crore at Doulatabad.