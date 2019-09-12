‘Fulfil crop loan waiver promise and release Rythu Bandhu money’

Deciding to take the fight on farmers issues to the government, the Telangana Congress has decided to hold farmers rallies and meetings to expose the government’s ‘failure’ on the promised investment support and waiving of crop loans.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government has failed to meet the promises made before the elections. The investment support to farmers under Rythu Bandhu and the waiver of crop loans have not been met, he said.

As a part of the continuous fight, Mr. Reddy addressed a massive dharna at Huzurnagar Tahsildar office on Wednesday.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had promised to pay ₹5,000 per acre for two seasons of rabi and khariff. However, more than 50% farmers are yet to get the amount even as the crop season has reached its peak, he said.

Where is the crop loan waiver that the Chief Minister promised before the elections, he asked, and said that the banks are not giving loans to farmers due to over dues and non-clearance of previous crop loans. Farmers are in distress without the promised support from State government under Rythu Bandhu scheme and the TRS is responsible for pushing lakhs of farmers under bad debts and severe financial strain.

Urea shortage

The TPCC chief also condemned the State and Central governments for the urea shortage in Telangana. He said instead of ensuring supply of urea in adequate quantities, both the TRS government in Telangana and the BJP government at the Centre are making contradictory and false statements on the availability.

The State government did not react even after the death of a farmer who stood in a long queue to get urea, he said.

‘Neglected lot’

Mr. Reddy was also furious on Mr. Rao for neglecting the Madiga community by not giving it any representation in the State Cabinet. He said Madigas have a population of over 40 lakh and they are ignored -- but two of his family members are in the Cabinet.

He sought an explanation on the issue.

The promises made by the CM are just like the 12% reservations to Muslims and Scheduled Tribes that have not been fulfilled even after six years. How long will Mr. Rao continues to mislead all the communities, he asked.

The TPCC chief was confident that the Congress party would retain the Huzurnagar Assembly seat in the by-elections to be held soon.