Fuel prices rise, so do citizens’ concerns

In past 55 days, prices of petrol, diesel have risen by 7.75% and 5.25%, respectively

With the cost of fuel climbing higher by each passing day, the prices of diesel and petrol per litre in the city since June 1 have risen by approximately 5.25% and 7.75%, respectively.

In terms of rupees, diesel, which cost ₹93.08 on June 1, rose by ₹4.88 to touch ₹97.96 in a matter of 55 days. One litre of petrol, which was priced at ₹98.20, has shot up by ₹7.63 to be sold at ₹105.83 during the same period.

According to those familiar with fuel price trends, it was on June 14 that the petrol per litre breached the ₹100-mark, touching ₹100.26. They portended that the price of petrol could reach, or even breach the ₹106 mark in a day a two.

With the State lifting all restrictions on movement, those who have started going to office said that the commute has become expensive. Zadran, a private company employee, said that daily commute on his motorcycle is long, and that he is looking for more economically viable and alternative modes of transport.

“I stay near RTC Crossroads. From here to Cyber Towers junction, and back, the journey is around 36 km. This means I have to spend over ₹100 per day on the commute. And invariably, I will have errands to run. This increases the expenses for petrol. I am now looking at taking the metro train, despite the station being at a distance. That too costs me around ₹100 a day,” he said.

Others like Nikhil Tandulwadikar, a certified financial planner, said while increasing fuel prices are indeed a cause of concern, and that the cost component has increased, there is a need to look at the ‘larger picture’. “From paying ₹70 per litre to ₹105, there is definitely an increase. But there seems to be an undercurrent which suggests that relying on petrol in the long run is not feasible, and electric vehicle adoption should be looked at. The government has been giving incentives and has even increased subsidies. While this may seem like a point of view from a position of privilege, I am looking at the larger picture,” he said.