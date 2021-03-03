Fuel price hike: old video of Modi posted

Hyderabad

03 March 2021 23:10 IST

Continuing his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the TRS working president, K.T. Rama Rao posted old videos of the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitaraman questioning the then UPA government over the hike in fuel prices. In a tweet, he also posted the prices of fuel and gas comparing them from 2015 to 2021 and asked "Who do we attribute the abnormal Gas Diesel Petrol price increase to now? Care to own up?" Petrol in 2015 was ₹56.49 and ₹100 in 2021. Similarly, he mentioned the LPG cylinder price as ₹414 in 2015 and ₹ 819 in 2021. "₹225 increase in last 3 months."

The video showed Mr. Modi citing inefficiency of the government for the price hike and asking then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh to understand woes of people. Ms. Sitaraman was questioning the reduction in petrol price by Re 1.

