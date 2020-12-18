FTTH cable production begins at HFCL plant

Company invests ₹40 crore on the facility at its optical fiber manufacturing plant in Hyderabad

HFCL (formerly Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd) has commenced commercial production of fiber-to-the-home cables (FTTH) in Hyderabad.

This follows the setting up of a state-of-the-art, automated high-speed FTTH cable facility with an investment of ₹40 crore at its optical fiber manufacturing plant here. The new facility is to ensure high throughput, economies of scale and highest quality standards, a release from HFCL on Thursday said.

With this fresh investment, ₹300 crore had been invested on the Hyderabad plant. HFCL together with its subsidiary HTL now has a capacity to manufacture 6 lakh kms (per annum) of FTTH cables. The manufacturing plant for optical fiber, which serves as the raw material for the cables, entailing an investment of ₹260 crore was commissioned in January.

‘Largest FTTH player’

HFCL managing director Mahendra Nahata said, “Our latest facility in Hyderabad makes HFCL the largest FTTH player in the country.”

India is seeing buoyant FTTH activity driven by private telcos and government’s thrust on rural network deployment. Expanding FTTH rollouts will not only boost 4G connectivity in the country, but will also enhance readiness for 5G. The momentum in penetration of high-speed internet, increasing investment in digital networks and growing demand for affordable access makes us excited to serve the next generation communication needs of customers in India and across the globe, he said.

The FTTH cable plant has backward integration for supplies of major raw materials like optical fiber and ARP rods from the company’s existing manufacturing facilities, further strengthening the supply chain. Apart from supplying FTTH cables to telecom service providers in the country, HFCL will also be exporting them to more than 30 countries where the company already has a presence.

The release said HFCL’s research and development facilities are developing different variants of new cables, which will also be manufactured from the Hyderabad facility.