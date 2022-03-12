FTCCI, Yazd Chamber urged to consider business ties

Scope in pharmaceuticals, food, mineral products, ceramic and tiles, petrochemicals

The Consul General of Iran in Hyderabad Mahdi Shahrokhi on Friday sought to underscore the significance of an MoU between the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Yazd Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines & Agriculture towards bolstering business ties.

Participating in a virtual meeting organised by FTCCI, he urged the two chambers to explore possibility of entering into an MoU as well as consider bilateral visits to explore business opportunities. Also, he suggested the importance of direct contacts between the chambers.

FTCCI in a release on the meeting, said pharmaceuticals, food, mineral products, ceramic and tiles, petrochemicals were areas Mr. Shahrokhi cited as those offering scope for cooperation between Yazd and Telangana.

President of the Yazd Chamber Mohammad Reza Ghomi said Yazd is known for the quality of its silk and carpets and one of Iran's industrial centres for textiles. It is home to ceramics and construction materials industry as well as unique confectionery and jewellery sectors.

FTCCI president K. Bhasker Reddy said bilateral relationship between India and Iran has evolved on the back of a long history of cultural connections. He said FTCCI and the Consulate General of Iran in Hyderabad were working to promote bilateral trade by organising interaction meetings with business delegations.