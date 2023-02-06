FTCCI welcomes higher outlay, wants incentive payments to be expedited

February 06, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) while welcoming the higher allocation for industrial incentives in the State Budget has voiced concern at the non-disbursement of the sanctioned subsidies.

“The pain point for industry, particularly manufacturing sector is, non-disbursement of sanctioned subsidies. In 2022-23 budget, ₹2,503 crore were allotted towards industrial production promotion... but so far only ₹32.7 crore were released, disappointing scores of units eagerly waiting for release,” president Anil Agarwal said.

Describing the Budget as forward looking, he said the Budget outlay of ₹2,90,396 crore is 13.2% more than in 2022-23. FTCCI was happy to note the substantial allocations for health, education and power sectors even though the support from Union Budget was negligible. “We commend the efforts of the government for giving priority to the development of health and education infrastructure and also for making Telangana a power surplus State,” he said in a release.

On subsidies for industries, FTCCI’s recommendation for allocation of ₹3,000 crore has been considered, with the budget proposing ₹2,937.20 crore for industrial production promotion, he said, thanking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Minister for Finance Harish Rao for allocating a substantial amount for subsidies.

Mr. Agarwal said he hoped the government will release quarterly allocation in time to fulfil the promise of providing incentives as stipulated in the budget.