‘FTCCI, TS dept. can set up skill development centre’

HYDERABAD

18 April 2021 21:29 IST

The Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Navin Mittal on Friday said the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education and the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) can collaborate to set up a skill development centre.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Understanding the benefits of apprenticeship for employers’ organised by FTCCI, he said the Department and the Federation can enter into an MoU for such a facility. The official also traced the concept of apprenticeship, the role it played in industrialisation globally and the relevant legislations in India. The country, he said, made amendments in 2019 to the Apprenticeship Act to improve the employability of engineering graduates. The National Skill Development Corporation mandated industrial training since it provides hands-on job experience.

A release from FTCCI on the meeting said in association with the Board of Apprentice Training, the Federation will conduct an Apprentices Fair in June. FTCCI president Ramakanth Inani said industry can play a key role in improving the employability of students by offering apprenticeships in their organisations. Chair (HR and IR Committee) of FTCCI R. Ravi Kumar said employers were increasingly worried about scouting and holding on to quality, skilled workers even as economists warn of widening skill gap.

