FTCCI to offer course in logistics and supply chain management

HYDERABAD

29 December 2021 19:50 IST

A certificate course in ‘Global Logistics and Supply Chain Management’ curated by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in partnership with Telangana government and Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation will commence on January 8, at the Federation House here.

A paid programme, the course is for three months and the classes will be held every Saturday. Visits to facilities, mentoring by industry specialist, experts and veterans as well as opportunity to connect with leaders of the industry on one to one basis are some of the features of the course.

Many companies, including Mahalakshmi Profiles, Pokarna, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo and Gubba Cold Storage are supporting for conducting the course, FTCCI said in a release on Wednesday.

Federation president K. Bhasker Reddy said a huge demand for skilled personnel is likely in the logistics sector and the course will provide the requisite knowledge and technical know-how. Details can be sought on 8008700257 (S.Sai Ankitha) or by sending an e-mail to ankithasai@ftcci.in.