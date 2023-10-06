FTCCI to conduct certificate course on GST

October 06, 2023 03:43 am | Updated 03:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

A certificate course on GST seeking to provide an in-depth understanding of the taxation system, principles and practical implications is to be organised by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI).

It will be held every Thursday and Friday for four weeks from October 12 and conclude on November 2. The classes will be held from 2.30 p.m. to 6 p.m., the 106-year-old trade and industry body said in a release on Thursday.

The purpose of offering the programme is to provide individuals with an in-depth understanding of the GST system, principles, and practical implications. The course will cover an overview of GST, Input Tax Credit, recent amendments, tax invoices, debit/credit notes, e-way bills, e-invoicing, exports under GST and refunds.

