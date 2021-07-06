FTCCI, TIHCL join hands to assist micro, small units

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and the Telangana Industrial Health Clinic Limited (TIHCL) have entered into an agreement to assist micro and small enterprises (MSEs).

The partnership aims to assist MSEs in stress through awareness programmes, sharing of resources and help improve financial discipline of the enterprises concerned, a release from FTCCI on Tuesday said. The agreement was signed by FTCCI president Ramakanth Inani and TIHCL managing director and CEO D.V. Suresh Kumar.

With a number of MSEs facing stress, amid the pandemic’s impact, and in dire need of assistance, FTCCI has decided to partner with TIHCL for revival of such enterprises, Mr.Inani said. An initiative of Telangana government, TIHCL has been set up with objective of supporting MSEs. Mr. Kumar said TIHCL has been counselling, assisting and taking steps to create awareness among micro and small unit entrepreneurs.