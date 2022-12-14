FTCCI team in Vietnam to explore trade and business opportunities

December 14, 2022 11:48 pm | Updated December 15, 2022 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

A delegation from the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) visiting Ho Chi Minh city, Vietnam, to explore trade and business opportunities showcased Telangana to prospective investors.

The State boasts of a progressive business environment on the back of a pro-active government and ranks high on the Ease of Doing Business measures, the visiting FTCCI members and leaders told their Vietnamese counterparts. FTCCI on behalf of the Telangana government pitched to Vietnamese firms to set up manufacturing units in the State, either directly or through joint ventures.

The trade and industry body in a release said Vietnamese firms have evinced interest in investing in Telangana.

The FTCCI delegation comprising more than 30 members is visiting Vietnam on the invitation of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and the Consul General of India to Vietnam as well as the Vietnam government. The visit is aimed to exchange ideas and explore trade and investment opportunities in Vietnam and to share details of business opportunities in Telangana.

FTCCI said it has entered into an MoU with VCCI. The objective is to help facilitate and promote trade and investment between both the countries. General Director of VCCI Ho Chi Minh City Tran Ngoc Liem and FTCCI President Anil Agarwal exchanged the MoU documents.

The MoU will help strengthen the relationship between FTCCI and VCCI, Mr.Agarwal said. India is one of the top eight trading partners of Vietnam, while Vietnam is 15th largest trading partner of India and fourth in Southeast Asia, he said.

Vietnam trade is keen to explore agriculture, food processing, dairy and service sectors in Telangana, Mr.Liem said. Consul General of India to Vietnam Madan Sethi said Vietnam economy is projected to continue its growth trajectory.