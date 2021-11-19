Hyderabad

FTCCI programme for women entrepreneurs

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), along with Suven Trust, is organising a three-day entrepreneur mentorship programme for women from November 24 at the federation premises in Red Hills here.

The objective is to impart entrepreneurial skills and guide women on all aspects from conceptualisation of business ideas, floating of a new business to scaling the same successfully. The sessions will cover basic concepts of entrepreneurship, finance, preparation of project report and basic accounting principles, FTCCI said in a release. For registrations, one can contact 76709-08388.


