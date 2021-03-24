FTCCI mulls MoU with Kabul Chamber

Consul General of Afghanistan stresses on businessmen getting to know opportunities

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) plans to enter into an MoU with the Kabul Chamber of Commerce and Investment as well as invite a business delegation from Afghanistan.

A release from FTCCI on Consul General of Afghanistan Muhammad Suleman Kakar’s visit and interaction with members mentioned this.

Addressing the gathering, Mr.Kakar underscored the need for business community of both the countries to enhance interaction. Afghanistan and India, he said, have the potential to cater to each other’s needs provided the businessmen have the exposure to the available opportunities. He also highlighted the role chambers of commerce can play by conducting single country exhibitions and facilitating visits of trade delegations.

The Chabahar port is being being developed to build a transport-and-trade corridor through Afghanistan giving India an access to global markets. The construction of this port assumes significance as it will allow bypassing the route for accessing markets in Europe and Central Asia and also save on time and cost of doing business, he said.

FTCCI president Ramakanth Inani said bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan for 2019-20 was $1.5 billion. He cited the opportunities available in Telangana to expand trade and investment, particularly in pharma, agro and food processing, IT, tourism, logistics, energy and manufacturing sectors.