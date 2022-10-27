FTCCI hails Thai Airways’ move to resume flights to Hyderabad

‘Passenger, cargo operations to be at pre-COVID level from October 30’

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 27, 2022 22:03 IST

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), on Thursday, said that the Thailand government has decided to resume Thai Airways passenger and cargo operations in Telangana to pre-COVID level from October 30.

“We are pleased with the Thai government and Airways decision to resume operations from Telangana again. Prior to the pandemic, the daily Thai Airways flight link between Hyderabad and Bangkok was operated by a wide-body Boeing B777-200 aircraft, which offered ample capacity of over 300 seats, including 30 business class seats and over 15 tonnes of commercial cargo in addition to passenger baggage,” president Anil Agarwal said in a release.

The trade and industry body had in April this year represented the Thailand government to consider resuming passenger and cargo operations that were suspended during COVID.

Consul-General of Thailand in Chennai Nitirooge Phoneprasert said that Thai Airways’ decision to resume operation between Hyderabad and Bangkok, after more than two years, is welcome and the move will boost tourism and people-to-people connection between Thailand and Telangana.

FTCCI said that Telangana is home to facilities of many MNCs, industries and businesses engaged actively in trade with Thailand and other nearby regions. The State and nearby regions are a massive source of tourist traffic into Thailand, for which Hyderabad Airport and the Hyderabad - Bangkok Thai Airways flight were crucial.

