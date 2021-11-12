FTCCI, Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry to collaborate

HYDERABAD

12 November 2021 20:30 IST

Telangana in talks with DP World for multimodal logistics park: TSIIC official

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry have decided to work together to increase the bilateral trade.

The chambers will work together to double the trade in next two years, with a special focus on increasing the trade from Telangana through exchange of information on the opportunities and by organising trade fairs, business meetings and training sessions for benefit of their members, FTCCI president Bhasker Reddy said in a release on Thursday.

His statement followed a meeting the visiting FTCCI and Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) delegation members had with Director-International Offices Omar Khan and other representatives of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The meeting, in which TSIIC MD Narsimha Reddy participated, was held on the sidelines of the Dubai Expo 2020. The objective of the meeting was to facilitate knowledge sharing and cooperation between the two chambers, the release said.

Highlighting the proactive role of the State government in providing conducive environment for industries and start-ups, Mr. Narsimha Reddy said Telangana being landlocked there is demand and need for setting up dry ports to further facilitate exports. With enhanced irrigation, the State is prepared to increase exports of rice to the GCC markets and a multimodal logistics park will ramp up the targets. The State is in talks with the DP World for the same.