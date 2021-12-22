Hyderabad

FTCCI awards for best HR practices presented

Human Resource Achievers Award 2021 instituted by the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) to recognise and honour organisations with best HR practices was presented here on Wednesday.

Presenting the awards, Special Chief Secretary to Telangana Energy Department Sunil Sharma said human resources play a key role in success of an organisation and an employee can perform to potential under a positive atmosphere.

A report on HR Best Practices Report with data points on people practices was released on the occasion. FTCCI said it is committed to sharing industry insights on trending HR practices across varied sectors.

The award winners were J K Fenner India (Best in Employee Engagement Strategy – large scale category); Dodla Dairy (Best in HR technology/ Analytics – large scale); Tata Coffee (Best in Performance Management Process – medium scale); Tomoegawa Aura India (Best in Performance Management Process – small scale); Omsree Papertek (Best in Learning and Development – medium scale); ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth (Best in Learning and Development – small scale); Techwave Consulting India (Champions in Talent Acquisition and Management – medium scale); Medwell Ventures (Champions in Talent Acquisition and Management – small scale); Kisan Fashion Mall (Jury Appreciation Award); and Sakshi Pal, Associate Director-HR, Techwave Consulting (HR Future Leader Award).


