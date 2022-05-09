FTCCI, Amazon to enable MSMEs market online

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) in association with e-commerce giant Amazon will enable its MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) members’ market products online.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Monday by FTCCI and Amazon in the presence of Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, the trade and industry body said in a release.

Stating that 2.6 million MSMEs operate in the State, FTCCI said digital skill and training programmes will be conducted for such enterprises in the districts.

Appreciating FTCCI for its efforts, with Amazon, to help MSMEs in the State use technology in marketing and selling products and services, Mr.Ranjan said “e-commerce also played a major role in streamlining business processes, from receiving a product order, to managing deliveries, keeping a track of stock and even analysing consumer feedback and data”.

FTCCI president K. Bhasker Reddy sought to highlight how some MSMEs were able to battle the pandemic impact on businesses with technology and digitization of their processes, inventory management and interface with markets, either directly or via the e-commerce ecosystem. CEO Khyati Naravane said more than 500 SMEs will be trained in association with Amazon.

The partnership with FTCCI will enable the enterprises grow their business and benefit from e-commerce, said Udai Mehta, head, Public Policy, E-commerce of Amazon India.