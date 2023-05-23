FT Executive Education Custom Ranking places ISB first in India

May 23, 2023 05:36 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Indian School of Business (ISB) has been ranked first in India and 29th globally in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Ranking 2023.

While it retained the top position in the country, the global ranking is an improvement from last year’s 38th position. “It is a testament to the alignment of ISB’s executive education programmes with evolving global trends and the current and future needs of its client organisations,” the B-school said on Monday.

One of the features of the ranking is that ISB has been ranked first globally on the ‘Future Use’ parameter, which measures the likelihood of clients choosing the institution for future customised programmes and re-commissioning the same programmes. Some of the other key parameters where it is ranked well globally include growth (6th), international clients (11th) and value for money (23rd), the B-school said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the FT Executive Education Open Ranking 2023, ISB has been ranked third in India, and 65th globally. The B-School said it is also ranked first globally in the ‘Growth’ parameter, which considers overall revenue growth from open programmes and repeat business.

“The FT ranking emphasises the significant value our executive education programmes deliver to senior professionals across a range of organisations in both the private and public sectors,” said deputy dean (Executive Education and Digital Learning) Deepa Mani.

ADVERTISEMENT