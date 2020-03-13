FSTC opens training centre

Aviation training firm FSTC (Flight Simulation Technique Centre) inaugurated an eight-bay pilot training facility in the city on Thursday.
Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who formally inaugurated the facility, said it is a great opportunity for Hyderabad and will result in a lot of business and training opportunities for the region.
FSTC said it provided training facilities in Gurugram and Hyderabad. Three bays at the new facility are already occupied by an A320neo, Bombardier Dash-8 and ATR72-600 simulator and the company has five simulators at its Gurugram facility, a release said.
A communication from Mr. Rao’s office said that the Minister also participated in the ground breaking ceremony of NOVA Integrated Systems, which is a subsidiary of Tata Advanced Systems in Hyderabad.
