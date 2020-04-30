Frustration from no pay led to revolt at IITH

Hiralal is in his 30s. He is from Mothihari district in Bihar. Along with dozens of others, he came to Sangareddy by travelling more than 1,600 kilometres to work at a construction site of the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IITH).

Depending on the hours of work, Hiralal makes between ₹300 and ₹400 per day, and there will be no pay for days he does not work. From this, he has to save some money and send it back home.

For the past three months, Hiralal was unable to send a single rupee to his family due to the lockdown. And even work stopped at the construction site.

For about 2,400 workers slogging at the construction site at IITH, it was no work, no pay, and no money. In addition, they had to live in the heat in asbestos roofed small rooms.

Each room will be shared by eight or more people. Many of them are addicted to smoking, drinking or chewing tobacco, which were not available.

All these led to an increased frustration among these workers spread in two camps adjacent to the IITH premises. Within no time, the situation went out of control on Wednesday, forcing the district administration to deploy a large police contingent.

“We earn very less. And even that was not paid regularly. How can we send money to our family? How will they survive? How long are we supposed to stay here? When will the lockdown be lifted? Will transport services resume after that?” asked Bipin, a migrant from West Bengal.

Within hours of the incident on Wednesday, wages were credited to their accounts by the respective companies. A grocery shop was opened in addition to the existing one at the site. Also, tents were erected for them.

Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M. Nagesh visited the camp and interacted with them. In addition to the existing ration, two more varieties of vegetables were supplied.