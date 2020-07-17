Fruit drink distributed among police personnel

HYDERABAD

17 July 2020 09:56 IST

The office of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has facilitated handing over of 200 boxes (each containing 30 units of Aquarius fruit beverage), which was provided by Coca-Cola and PHD Rural Development Foundation in collaboration with Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry, for distribution among the Hyderabad police.

The Minister in his message said the efforts of frontline corona warriors, including doctors, nurses and police personnel, in combating the pandemic were exceptional. His additional personal secretary Sashikirana Chary, MLC N. Ramchander Rao and others handed over the boxes to city Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Thursday.

About 600 more such boxes among the police stations situated in Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency were to be distributed soon. Mr. Reddy also wrote to the Commissioner, conveying his appreciation for the efforts being put in by his personnel during these times.

