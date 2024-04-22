Hyderabad | HMWSSB training plumbers and masons on rainwater harvesting pits construction

April 22, 2024 10:24 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Aiming to make the most of the coming monsoon and to harvest rainwater, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) in a latest attempt has taken up training of plumbers and masons.

These workers, upon completion of the Water Board’s three-day workshop on how to construct rainwater harvest pits, will be considered frontline warriors. Inaugurating the workshop on Monday, HMWS&SB managing director C. Sudarshan Reddy discussed the rainwater harvest theme park developed by the Board at Jubilee Hills and the various methods to harvest rainwater.

Workers undergoing training would also visit the park for practical learning.

The training workshop, scheduled on April 22, 24 and 25 (Wednesday & Thursday) is jointly organised by HMWSSB, GHMC and Environment Protection Training & Research Institute (EPTRI).

Numbers to register for the workshop

Those interested to take part on the remaining two days can register on 8639619366 or by mail at eptrienviro@gmail.com

HMWS&SB project director Sridhar Babu, revenue director Praveen Kumar, general manager Rajender, special officer for harvest pits Jala Satya Narayana and resource person Kalpana were present.