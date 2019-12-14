From today, Metro service to start at 6.30 a.m.

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad (L&TMRH) announced on Saturday that henceforth its services would be availabe from 6.30 a.m instead of 6 a.m.

However, the last service starting from any of the directions — L.B.Nagar/Miyapur for Corridor One or the Red Line and Nagole/Raidurg for Corridor Three or the Blue Line would be at 11 p.m

Passengers should also note that the last train leaving the Ameerpet interchange station for both corridors would be around 11.30 pm. It means trains reaching final destinations on any of the end points would be around midnight as usual, according to top metro officials.

Although no official reason was assigned for the change, HMR MD N.V.S.Reddy said the other day that following the TSRTC resuming operations, there had been a reduction of passengers between 40,000 and 50,000 a day.

During the TSRTC strike, the number of daily passengers had surged to 70,000! Mr. Reddy said the passenger count was likely to stabilize at about four lakh a day with the newly opened Raidurg station witnessing 30,000 footfall.