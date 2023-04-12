ADVERTISEMENT

From pitch to politics: cricketer Ambati Rayudu set to start new innings 

April 12, 2023 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - HYDERABAD

In an exclusive interview, the 37-year-old says he is ready to dive into Andhra Pradesh political arena as soon as ongoing IPL season ends; remains tightlipped about the party he wishes to join

R Ravikanth Reddy
R. Ravikanth Reddy

Ambati Rayudu | Photo Credit: File Photo

Cricketer Ambati Tirupathi Rayudu is all set to pad up for Andhra Pradesh electoral politics after wrapping up the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season in which he’s representing Chennai Super Kings.

It is not clear which party he wishes to join to begin his political innings, but according to him, “it would be a party or platform where he can make a difference to State politics”. Mr.Rayudu was brought up in Hyderabad, but is a native of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh, hence the interest in A.P. politics.

Revealing his intentions in an exclusive interview with The Hindu on Tuesday, Mr.Rayudu said his family and friends are backing his decision and he is wary of the negative consequences that politics could bring to his life as a celebrity and as an individual. “Educated youngsters should enter politics to make a difference and that thought has pushed me into this decision,” the CSK star said. However, he is not retiring from cricket.

Given his celebrity status and goodwill among people as a cricketer, most political parties would vie for him but Mr. Rayudu was unwilling to share where his preference lies. “Some political parties have sent feelers to me and I will announce my decision in due course,” he said, adding that a progressive State like Andhra Pradesh is no more in that league, giving a hint of his next destination. “Just look at the development in Telangana,” he added.

Going by the tone and tenor, he is likely to be part of Opposition parties like the Telugu Desam Party, Janasena or the Bharatiya Janata Party, rather than the ruling Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party. However, he maintained that all major parties have put out feelers to him. His distant relative, Ambati Rambabu is a Minister in Andhra Pradesh.

So, when will he join politics? “As soon as the IPL season ends, or maybe I am already into it,” says the former Indian cricketer and one of the longest serving cricketers in the IPL with more than 190 matches in his kitty.

He hails from the Kapu community and realising how caste has become an irreplaceable part of one’s political identity, the swashbuckling cricketer is aware of the highly divisive political scenario in Andhra Pradesh as of now but that is no deterrent. His innate urge to be in public service has been pushing him, he said. “I couldn’t fulfill my dream of entering the Civil services due to my sports career but now there is an opportunity,” he added, indicating that irrespective of the negativity that might engulf him as a politician, he would go ahead with his decision.

Mr. Rayudu will be one of the few cricketers from the Telugu States to choose politics as a career. Former Indian captain Mohammed Azharuddin had a successful political career as a Member of Parliament once, and presently he is the working president of Telangana Congress. Former Chief Minister N. Kiran Kumar Reddy, who joined the BJP a few days ago, also represented Andhra team in Ranji Trophy.

