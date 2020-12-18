From an addict to a marathoner

Hyderabad Runners as part of their weekly webinar series, Beyond the Track, are hosting Rahul Jadhav, an ultra-marathoner and de-addiction counsellor, 7.30 p.m on December 19.
From the negative choices that he made early on in his life that led to a disorderly journey of alcoholism, drug addiction, and getting deep into the Mumbai underworld, Rahul Jadhav chose to turn his life around to become a runner.
Joining him is journalist-author Puja Changoiwala, who penned down Mr. Jadhav's journey in a book, Gangster on the run - the true story of a reformed criminal.
All the webinar series of Hyderabad Runners can be watched on their Facebook page.
