From a telecaller to centre head

Hyderabad

23 December 2020 23:14 IST

One of the key accused in loan app fraud, Madhu Babu Sangi appointed centre head for Liofang Technologies Private Limited and Hotful Technologies Private Limited a few months ago has an interesting twist to his career.

Born at Kothagudem in Telangana, after completing his graduation, Madhu moved to Delhi in search of a job. Soon, he got placed as a telecaller in one such app-based loan company call centres in Gurugram.

By taking note of his ‘efficiency and expertise’ in recovering loans from the defaulter virtually, the Chinese pitch-forked him into the limelight and made him a centre head in Hyderabad.

Liofang signed a service agreement with Gurugram-based Non-Bank Financial Institution, Aglow Fin Trade Private Limited in January this year. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the firm postponed their plans and sent Madhu to Hyderabad five months ago to start call centres of Liofang and Hotful at Punjagutta and Begumpet.

Later, he appointed Jeevan Jyothi from Nalgonda as HR Manager for ₹10,000 per month and she was also made a director for Hotful. Madhu also appointed his brother Selvaraj Singi director.

“A special team from Gurugram came to Hyderabad to train them on the software and their nature of work.

Each of them was given separate login IDs and passwords for software,” police said.