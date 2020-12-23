From a telecaller to centre head

One of the key accused in loan app fraud, Madhu Babu Sangi appointed centre head for Liofang Technologies Private Limited and Hotful Technologies Private Limited a few months ago has an interesting twist to his career.
Born at Kothagudem in Telangana, after completing his graduation, Madhu moved to Delhi in search of a job. Soon, he got placed as a telecaller in one such app-based loan company call centres in Gurugram.
By taking note of his ‘efficiency and expertise’ in recovering loans from the defaulter virtually, the Chinese pitch-forked him into the limelight and made him a centre head in Hyderabad.
Liofang signed a service agreement with Gurugram-based Non-Bank Financial Institution, Aglow Fin Trade Private Limited in January this year. Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the firm postponed their plans and sent Madhu to Hyderabad five months ago to start call centres of Liofang and Hotful at Punjagutta and Begumpet.
Later, he appointed Jeevan Jyothi from Nalgonda as HR Manager for ₹10,000 per month and she was also made a director for Hotful. Madhu also appointed his brother Selvaraj Singi director.
“A special team from Gurugram came to Hyderabad to train them on the software and their nature of work.
Each of them was given separate login IDs and passwords for software,” police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath