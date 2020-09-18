Friendly visit to 2BHKs turns sour

Hyderabad

Bhatti says govt. is misleading; Cong. is jealous: Talasani

The ‘friendly’ visit to the two bedroom houses turned sour leading to political accusations between the ruling party and the Congress with Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav and CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka takng divergent paths on the number of houses constructed so far.

The second day of the visit to 2 BHK houses that the government promised to take the Congress leader on started off smoothly on Friday morning. But after visiting two spots in Tukkuguda and Nagaram municipalities Mr. Yadav and Mr. Vikramarka got into a war of words.

Mr. Vikramarka said the housing spots were not under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) but under different municipalities. “These same houses were promised to locals during elections in those municipalities. Now the same are being shown to GHMC aspirants as well. How can they include houses in other municipalities in the GHMC quota?” he asked speaking to reporters at the venue.

Mr. Vikramarka said the government had shown only 3,428 houses under construction in the GHMC limits so far but were claiming they had constructed one lakh houses. “I want the Minister to show me all these houses since he has challenged,” he said.

The CLP Leader said the Chief Minister had promised 5,000 houses in each constituency before the last GHMC elections and the government-challenged visit covered five constituencies so far and they could show only 3,428 houses, he said.

Talasani at Kollur

Mr. Yadav, along with Labour Minister Ch. Malla Reddy and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, left Mr. Vikramarka at Nagaram and went to Kollur where the 2 BHK units were being constructed. He said the Congress leaders were unable to digest the fact on construction of such big houses.

He said 90% of the houses being constructed in the surrounding municipalities would be given to applicants from the GHMC area as was announced earlier by Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao. He denied political mileage in this stating that the Collectors of the surrounding districts were already informed and were coordinating with the Hyderabad Collector.

Mr. Yadav challenged Mr. Vikramarka to show government land within the city limits and they were ready to use the same for 2 BHK houses.