‘Friend’ arrested for teenager’s murder in Alwal

HYDERABAD

04 August 2021 16:44 IST

A friend emerged killer in the murder of 18-year-old Saraswathi in Alwal police station area of Cyberabad on Wednesday.

Police picked up Deepak Nayakar (19) after Tuesday night from Secunderabad railway station area. During interrogation, Deepak admitted to have strangled the teenager to death with her ‘chunni’ at an isolated place off the railway track near Military Dairy Farm.

“Deepak claimed that Saraswathi, with whom he had been moving closely for past 18 months, had been pressurising him to marry her,” Petbasheerabad ACP V.V.S. Ramalinga Raju told The Hindu. The accused told his interrogators that he had no plans to marry her and rejected her proposal.

Saraswathi had been reportedly calling him on his mobile to meet her. Deepak asked her to come to the isolated place near railway track area behind BHEL colony on Monday evening. “During their meet, an altercation ensued when the teenager raised the marriage topic. Deepak strangled her to death with the chunni and fled the place,” the ACP said.

Meanwhile, Saraswathi’s parents approached Alwal police as she did not return home till late in the night. Police registered a case of missing person. Inquiries pointed the needle of suspicion towards Deepak. They kept tab on his movements and picked up from Secunderabad.

The two youngsters met first time while appearing for intermediate exams one-and-half-a-year ago. Since then, they were regularly meeting. The victim’s body was handed over to her family after performing autopsy. Deepak was presented before a court and remanded in judicial custody.