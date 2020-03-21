Hyderabad

Friday prayers limited at certain mosques

There was mixed response to the appeal by well-meaning faith leaders to keep Friday prayers low key in view of COVID-19. While some prayer leaders followed the missive by limiting the number of congregants and doing away with the Urdu sermon, there was full service sermons at other masjids.

Mecca Masjid Superintendent M.A. Khadeer Siddiqui put out a sign with a message about praying near home and staying safe. The masjid will remain open only during prayer time.

The Wazir Ali mosque near Shahgunj had a short sermon, and at the other end of the city, at the Masjid-e-Bilal on Road no.5, Banjara Hills, there was a full service including the Urdu message.

Later in the evening, a few residents met the mosque officials and asked them to follow the guidelines on limiting sermon time.

At the mosque on Road no.3 Banjara Hills, only a few vehicles were parked as many congregants preferred to pray at home or at nearby mosques. In contrast, the sermon at the Masjid Mirza Sardar Baig went on beyond 2 p.m.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 21, 2020 12:32:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/friday-prayers-limited-at-certain-mosques/article31122875.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY