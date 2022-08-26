Friday prayers end peacefully at Hyderabad’s Mecca Masjid

.Security in and around Charminar was beefed up given the recent tension in the Old City following BJP legislator T Raja Singh's offensive comments about Prophet Muhammad.

Syed MohammedSyed Mohammed 11078 HYDERABAD
August 26, 2022 16:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday prayers in the Mecca Masjid were peaceful even as the place of worship saw fewer namazis and an increase in constabulary.

On Thursday Muslim religious groups, including the Jamiat-e-Ulama Telangana Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi had urged calm, restrain and the maintaining of peace after Friday prayers. They had also urged the public not to gather for protests and return in an orderly fashion.

Security in and around Charminar was beefed up with a Rapid Action Force platoon, and senior police officers present, and in no mood to take chances given the recent tension in the Old City following BJP legislator T Raja Singh's offensive comments about Prophet Muhammad.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 1.20 pm, upon the completion of prayers, namazis began to stream out of the masjid amid intense vigilance by the police and heavy media presence. Few young men who lingered around were asked to leave.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mild commotion was seen around 1.35 pm when a person moving under suspicious circumstances near Mecca Masjid was taken away by police.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app