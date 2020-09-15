Fresh schedule for entrance exams sought

‘Some dates clash with degree exams’

State Planning Board Vice Chairman, B. Vinod Kumar has urged the University of Hyderabad (UoH) to ensure that its entrance test dates do not clash with the final year examinations of Telangana universities and any such overlapping would be viewed seriously.

In a letter to UoH Vice-Chancellor P. Appa Rao, he said UoH entrance exams to be held from September 24 to 26 were clashing with the end-semester exams of various universities in Telangana, thus denying the students an opportunity to appear for the UoH entrance exams.

He said the end-semester exams of universities were being held from September 22 to October 13 and many students aspiring for admissions in the UoH were from the the Telangana region. “Any move to conduct entrance examinations of the University of Hyderabad on these days will adversely impact the careers of students in general and Telangana in particular.”

Similarly, the National Testing Agency (NTA) would conduct UGC NET examinations from September 24. Therefore conducting entrance exams on same dates would impact MPhil and Ph.D applicants also.

Mr. Vinod Kumar requested Prof. Appa Rao to reschedule entrance examinations.

He said the university was established after a long struggle for a separate Telangana and as part of the Six-Point formula and Article 371 (D). The university should keep the interests and avenues of the Telangana students whenever the entrance examinations were planned in future, he said.