Fresh pugmarks of tiger spotted in Bhadradri

BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

09 February 2022 22:48 IST

Less than a fortnight after the movement of a tiger was reported in Dammapeta forest range, fresh pug marks of a tiger were found in the forest area near Bangaruchelka and Chintakunta villages under the Kinnerasani wildlife division on Tuesday. Alerted by local farmers, the forest officials reportedly searched the reserve forest area and found pug marks of a tiger, sources said. The tiger was suspected to have moved into Kachanapalli reserve forests in Gundala mandal.

It was suspected that the same big cat had killed a goat at Peddagollagudem forest area in Dammapeta mandal over a week ago. In the last fortnight, the movement of the tiger was reported from Tirumalakunta and Chandrayapalem forest areas

After tracing the pug marks of the tiger, Forest officials had intensified vigil to monitor movement of the big cat

Advertising

Advertising

through the camera traps and also stepped-up awareness programmes on safety precautions in forest fringe villages to prevent human-wild animal conflict and protect the tiger.