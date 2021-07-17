Fresh probe into minor’s death

Nalgonda police had registered a case of rape and suicide

Following pressure by Dalit and voluntary organisations, which alleged police bias in the investigation of the alleged rape and murder of a Dalit minor earlier this week, Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath on Friday ordered a fresh inquiry.

Superintendent of Police (Training) Satish Chodagiri was named inquiry officer and Kethepally sub-inspector B. Ramakrishna was attached to the headquarters, reportedly for being negligent in registration of the crime.

On Saturday, as part of the investigation, police and revenue officials exhumed the minor’s body at Koppole and a medical team from Hyderabad re-conducted post-mortem and sent viscera samples for forensic examination.

The death of the 17-year-old Inter second year student, a resident of Koppole in Kethepally police limits, came to light on July 13, when her body was found on the open fields on village outskirts.

According to family members, they saw their daughter last on Tuesday around 11.30 p.m., when she was using her cell phone. But after half an hour, she was not at the house or not found anywhere they searched in the surroundings.

She was found dead on the outskirts, around 7 a.m., with a duppatta wrapped around the neck, injuries on her chest and private parts.

In his petition, the father suspected Dorepally Pavan, 20, of the same village and the community, who had been after his daughter on the pretext of love.

But, according to the FIR accessed by The Hindu, the Kethepally police on the same day registered the crime under Sec. 174 Cr. PC (police to enquire and report on suicide). The police action caused an uproar among Dalit circles.

“Why would she go a kilometre away in the midnight to commit suicide in the fields? Visibly, she had injuries on the chest and private parts. There were liquor bottles and cigarette butts at the scene. But the police register the crime as suicide?” asked P. Nagarjuna of Kula Vivaksha Porata Samithi, who had organised protest and questioned police intentions.

He demanded dismissal of sub-inspector Ramakrishna, a transparent investigation and compensation to the victim’s family.

Meanwhile, Bhongir MP (Cong.) Komatireddy Venkat Reddy met the victim’s family and handed over monetary compensation. Sources said CPI (M)’s Tammineni Veerabhadram and Pradesh Congress Committee president A. Revanth Reddy would visit the family at Koppole on Sunday.