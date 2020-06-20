Fresh norms to check COVID-19

HYDERABAD

20 June 2020 23:39 IST

New guidelines for government staff to be implemented from tomorrow

As cases of government employees working at the State Secretariat and other offices in Hyderabad contracting coronavirus keep spiking, the State government has issued a fresh set of guidelines to contain the spread by regulating the physical attendance of various categories of staff.

In an official memo issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday, heads of all government offices in the city have been instructed to implement fresh guidelines from June 22 (Monday).

Alternate basis

According to the new guidelines, 50% of office subordinates, data entry operators and other class IV employees have been told to attend offices (duties) on an alternate week basis.

Similarly, 50% of the clerical staff and circulating officers have been asked to attend duty on an alternate day basis.

However, officers having separate chambers allotted to them shall continue to attend office regularly.

Section officers, assistant section officers, clerical staff, office subordinates, data entry operators and other class IV employees, who are not on duty on a particular day, due to the new guidelines, should be present at the headquarters as they may be called on a short notice for any work in the office.

Visitors’ entry

No entry to visitors to offices unless there is an authorisation by the officer concerned and a prior appointment would continue and a maximum of three persons in addition to the lift operator would be allowed at a time.

Regular disinfection of office premises and vehicles need to be ensured by officers concerned.

Further, the staff have been directed to ensure physical distancing norms at all times, including lunch breaks. They are advised to get lunch from home and avoid sitting together during lunch hour.

In addition, all protocols like regular hand washing or sanitisation, and wearing of masks have to be adhered to by the staff strictly.

All drivers have been instructed to sit in concerned peshi and not along with other driver colleagues in the parking area.

Officers have been advised to refrain from using air conditioners in their chambers/rooms and ensure adequate ventilation.

Director of Public Health and Vice-Chancellor of Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences have been told to prepare points for educating the government staff on COVID preventive measures.

Any officer or staff having vulnerabilities such as pregnancy or co-morbidities could stay at home on leave, but should be available at the headquarters and attend to any urgent duties.