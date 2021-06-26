Fresh hopes, but greater challenges

Hyderabad

New Telangana Congress committee chief Anumula Revanth Reddy brings in fresh hopes to the beleaguered Congress but faces an uphill task not just from the strong ruling party but with his own as well.

Mr. Reddy, who had been a two-time MLA from Kodangal in 2009 and 2014 representing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), joined the Congress in 2017 after resigning as a legislator.

He lost as MLA on the Congress ticket in 2018 Assembly elections but bounced back winning in the Lok Sabha elections a few months later.

Since student days

Active in politics since his student days, the AV College graduate joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) for a brief period. Denied ticket by the TRS for the Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) election from Midjil in Mahabubnagar district, he contested as an independent and won. Later, he was elected Member of Legislative Council (MLC) as an independent candidate in 2008. Then he joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) where he rose to the position of working president.

Considered firebrand, he has huge following across the State for his racy speeches laced with Telangana proverb and political punches against the Chief Minister. Party leaders across the districts have been stating he was the best bet to take on a strongman like KCR.

He received an overwhelming support in the three-day exercise conducted by the AICC incharge for Telangana Manickam Tagore with Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs, former PCC chiefs, former parliamentarians, District Congress Committee leaders and key persons of all frontal organisations of the party. Out of the 162 people who gave their opinion, a majority, particularly leaders from the districts, favoured him.

On his part, Mr. Reddy submitted a detailed plan to be executed to bring Congress back to power in these troubled times. Padayatra across the State was one of the political programmes he had suggested to connect with each worker.