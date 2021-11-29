Hyderabad

Fresh grave mound triggers panic in OU

Students and walkers at Osmania University were panic struck on Monday after they sighted a fresh grave mound near the College of Engineering.

A few students alerted the police after they came across it among dried leaves, with garland, flowers and flowers on the stretch behind EC hostel-1.

“The grave was of a pet dog,” the police later said.

According to an OU police official, the burial was done by a resident from the colony located along the campus limits. They accessed the place through the narrow Shivalayam route.

“The pet died three days ago. They only wanted to give it a dignified burial, and the place was chosen because it is covered with trees and has no people activity,” the official said.

