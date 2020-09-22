Fresh GO issued to continue with sports quota

HYDERABAD

22 September 2020 20:41 IST

0.5 per cent sports quota in all professional courses except MMBS and BDS to cover 31 disciplines

In what can be deemed as a major fillip to achievers in sports, the Telangana State government has issued a fresh Government Order (GO Ms No. 02) on Tuesday to continue with the 0.5 per cent sports quota in all the professional courses except MMBS and BDS covering 31 disciplines in all.

The GO will come into effect immediately. The Order, issued by Secretary to State Government, K.S. Sreenivasa Raju, has the following list of disciplines: Archery, athletics, badminton, ball badminton, basketball, boxing, canoeing and kayaking, chess, cricket, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, kho kho, roller-skating, rowing, sailing\yachting, shooting, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and yoga.

The guidelines include taking the basis of their best performances in the preceding five years verifying the genuineness of the certificates (from 10-19 years) with Date of Birth certificate issued by the SSC Board\similar Boards of Central\State governments only to be considered.

It is made clear that the candidates shall necessarily possess the minimum pass mark for such entrance test under sports quota to claim admission basing on the highest achievement \representation and participation in any Game\Sport.

Expectedly, Olympics tops the priority list followed by Asian Games, World Championships\Cups, Asian Championships, World Universities, Junior\Youth Asian championship\Cup\Youth Olympics, World School Games, Junior and Youth Commonwealth championships, Asian School chess, SAF Games, National Games (under-17 and 19), Junior Nationals and Inter-zonals, South Zone meets, Junior south zone, National School Games (u-14), Khelo India\PYKKA\Rural\Women Nationals, South Zone Inter-universities, Sub-junior south zone, State-level championships for seniors, School Games\State level meets in juniors, SGF\Khelo India\Sub-junior\rural\PYKKA\Women State-level competitions and National CBSE\ICSE\KVS\Navodaya and Inter-college\Inter-zonal University within the University\State Polytechnic.

Each candidate is eligible to claim only one highest sports achievement for the above priority and if candidates secured equal score in sports achievement, the tie can be broken by the concerned admission authority.

Importantly, the GO also names a scrutiny committee headed by SATS Vice-Chairman & Managing Director as chairman, three technical officials of SATS nominated by the Vice-Chairman & Managing Director and two such officials nominated by the concerned University\Institution.

There is also an evaluation committee with the Principal Secretary to State Government (YAT&C) as chairman, VC & MD, SATS as convenor, Commissioner of Technical Education and Commissioner\Registrar of the concerned University or Institution as members. The GO also provides criminal action against those who submit false certificates and the parents also will be held responsible along with the candidates.

In case of false certification or attestation by any concerned State Sports Association, that Association will be disqualified for three years besides criminal prosecution.