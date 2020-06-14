HyderabadNIZAMABAD 14 June 2020 23:12 IST
Fresh cases in Nizamabad
One person belonging to Bodhan reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital while a resident of Maggidi in Armoor mandal was also diagnosed to be positive.
Besides, five members of a family in Dharmaram (M) are in home quarantine as a woman in the family who attempted suicide and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital with 50% burn injuries tested positive. The family was beside her in the hospital during her treatment.
In Kamareddy, three persons who participated in a social gathering at a farmhouse reportedly contracted the virus and are being treated in the hospital. Authorities have sent the samples of their first and second contacts to the laboratory.
