Fresh cases in Nizamabad

One person belonging to Bodhan reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital while a resident of Maggidi in Armoor mandal was also diagnosed to be positive.

Besides, five members of a family in Dharmaram (M) are in home quarantine as a woman in the family who attempted suicide and was admitted to Gandhi Hospital with 50% burn injuries tested positive. The family was beside her in the hospital during her treatment.

In Kamareddy, three persons who participated in a social gathering at a farmhouse reportedly contracted the virus and are being treated in the hospital. Authorities have sent the samples of their first and second contacts to the laboratory.