Frequent power interruptions in West Zone

HYDERABAD

26 May 2020 23:40 IST

Inadequate transmission infrastructure leading to power outage?

With the summer temperatures peaking, many areas in the city, more so in the West Zone comprising Gachibowli, Kokapet, HiTec City etc., are experiencing unofficial load shedding.

The lockdown has seen IT sector employees switching to ‘Work from Home’ mode and the work has been going on well after initial hiccups in some areas due to power outages and they have been addressed.

However, for one week, these power interruptions have become more frequent.

On Monday, some residential areas like Lanco Hills experienced frequent power shutdown during the day and interruptions increased from late night till 2 a.m.

However, sources in the Energy department said that there was no load shedding anywhere in the city but there could be power interruptions due to local electric sub-station issues. It was certainly not an issue of quantum of generation, they said.

“We are actually consuming much less than the peak load now. In second half of February and the first week of March, power consumption was much high. It was 250 million units per day compared to about 180 million units now,” they said.

Though domestic consumption has gone up, overall consumption is way below the power generated due to lockdown.

Industrial consumption has not gone up as many factories were not working to their full capacity.

For instance, power consumption in the State on Monday was 8,428 MW as against the 12,000 MW available for consumption three months ago.

Thus there was no steep increase in consumption. Their explanation is that in some areas load on sub-stations may have gone up and existing transformers are not able to handle the peak load leading to power shutdown. Some residents of apartment complexes like Lanco Hills in Manikonda said that their local sub-station engineers said that there were issues at the sub-station level and they had to cut off power supply to feeders as the load could not be sustained.

They advised the community to reduce the load on the sub-station and restrict the use of air-conditioners.

The frequent power shutdown at the sub-station impacted the functioning of diesel generators in the apartment complexes leading to frequent tripping. Information Technology companies’ representatives are worried that with peak temperatures to continue for some time and sub-stations unable to handle the load, it can disrupt the smooth functioning of their employees working from home and their systems may get damaged.