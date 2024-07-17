French pharma giant Sanofi expands GCC in Hyderabad, to create 1,600 more jobs by 2026 

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi, through one of its entities in India, is expanding its Global Capacity Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad with an investment of Euro 400 million (about Rs. 3,600 crore) spread over six years and create additional 1,600 jobs at the facility in the next two years.

The largest among four GCCs of Sanofi globally – Bogota, Columbia; Budapest, Hungary; and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia host the rest – the facility in Hyderabadhas grown exponentially from a medical hub in 2019 to providing various services to the firm’s global functions and affiliates across the world, members of the senior leadership said on Wednesday.

In a media interaction, after Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu opened the new office, in the city’s IT Hub, where Sanofi will consolidate the Hyderabad GCC’s operations, Executive VP-Business Operations Madeleine Roach said the centre will have a headcount of 2,600 in two years.

Transformational work

Stating that the GCC recently touched the 1,000 employee mark, she said the hiring will be for different roles, from research and development, commercial, manufacturing, supply chain, digital to corporate functions. It will attract talent from across India and in terms of work, move away from transactional to transformational.

“Digitalisation is at the heart of our transformation. This hub will be a catalyst enabling Sanofi to accelerate efficiency and reinvent how we work”, she stated in a release.

Chief Digital Officer Emmanuel Frenehard said, “We have decided to bring new competencies and new work that sometimes vendors do for us... [going to] lean on Hyderabad for a number of areas and bring in profiles you mostly come across in tech companies data engineers, data scientists, software engineers and scrum masters.”

Work on AI at scale

The ambition is also to be the first biopharma company powered by Artificial Intelligence at scale. “From discovery to treatment, we are using AI ethically and safely to get to market faster with our drugs as there’s plenty of unmet needs. We intend to onboard talent at the Hyderabad hub to embrace the power of AI across our value chain”, he said. The company estimates Euro 100 million, of the Euro 400, to be invested by next year.

Growing prominence of Telangana

In the release, the Minister said “expansion of Sanofi’s Global Capability Centre in Hyderabad marks a remarkable step forward for Telangana’s ever-growing prominence in the global pharmaceutical landscape and commitment to foster a thriving environment for innovation and growth.”