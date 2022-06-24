Freedom sunflower oil maker plans foray into many States

Brand ranked number one by volume sales

Gemini Edibles & Fats India (GEF India), the company behind Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, plans to foray into more States, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

“The company is looking at strategic expansion and in the next few years, intends to launch in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, which have a high sunflower oil consumption. We will also expand presence in northern and eastern States such as Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal,” managing director Pradeep Chowdhry said.

He said this in a release announcing that Freedom Refined Sunflower Oil, the company’s flagship brand, has been ranked number one brand by volume sales in the sunflower oil segment in the country as per Nielsen IQ data on Refined Oil Cons Pack (ROCP) market in India (U+R) for year ending March 31.

It has also been ranked number one brand in the country by value in the sunflower oil category with a 20.5% market share (Nielsen IQ MAT March). The brand achieved this while having presence only in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Odisha, the company said.