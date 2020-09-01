Freedom fighter Babu Rao Varma passes away

Babu Rao Varma

HYDERABAD

01 September 2020 22:06 IST

Noted freedom fighter and former member of National Commission for Backward Classes Dr. Busani Babu Rao Varma passed away on Tuesday evening due to ill health.

He was 93 years old and died at his residence in Durgabai Deshmukh Colony due to age-related issues and persistent liver infection, according to his family members. He is survived by his only son and former IAS officer Busani Venkateshwara Rao, who retired as Additional Director General of Dr. Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute. Cremation will take place at DD Colony Crematorium on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Born on August 28, 1927 in Hyderabad, Dr Varma, plunged into freedom struggle during his school days. He took leading part in organising protest marches condemning the then Nizam’s police atrocities in connection with Hyderabad State merger in the Indian Union. He had a successful career in the united Andhra Pradesh government where he retired as the first Director of State Backward Classes and Cooperation department. Subsequently, he served as member of the NCBC and also member of old AP Public Service Commission.

An authority on the BC issues and concerns, Dr Varma continued to raise the issues at every available forum. He was instrumental in the constituting Burgula Ramakrishna Rao Foundation Committee and diligently organising functions in memory of the former Chief Minister of Hyderabad State. Even at the 121st birth anniversary of Burgula in March this year, Dr. Varma has urged the State Government to name Mahabubnagar based Palamuru University in the memory of Burgula Ramakrishna Rao.

As chairman of the Telangana Freedom Fighters Association, the veteran freedom fighter organised functions at the Ashoka Pillar in Koti year after year. He was also chairman of Gandhi Bhavan Trust.

imachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya condoled the passing away of Dr. Varma and termed his death a personal loss.